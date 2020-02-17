The Delaware Department of Transportation announced that James Street bridge over Christina River, between Water Street and Old Airport Road, Newport, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays beginning Feb. 17.

Flaggers will be onsite to direct motorists.

The first phase of work involves the installation of erosion and sediment control devices, clearing of the work area and installation of construction fencing. Once complete, several utilities will relocate their facilities over a 10-month time frame.

Once the utilities are relocated, Mumford & Miller Concrete Inc. will construct the new bridge adjacent to the existing bridge. Two weekend closures of the roadway will be required during construction and will be coordinated with area businesses and the traveling public closer to that time.

Mumford & Miller Concrete Inc., of Newark, was awarded the contract for $15,023,028.75, the lowest bidder out of three bids received. The contract time for this project is 632 calendar days.

This project involves the replacement of the existing bridge with a new 5-span precast prestressed concrete beams supported by concrete substructures on drilled shafts. The new bridge will have two 12-foot travel lanes and a 10-foot wide shared-user path for cyclists and pedestrians. The new bridge will be placed off-alignment to the east of the existing bridge. In addition, improvements will be made to James Street and Water Street.