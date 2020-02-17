Bethany Beach Ocean Suites presented Beebe Medical Foundation with a check for $5,000 from a portion of the proceeds of their 2019 Bethany Beach Food & Wine Festival.

Bethany Beach Ocean Suites hosted the best chefs, restaurants and wine purveyors in Sussex County and beyond Nov. 16, 2019, to participate in a celebration of delicious food and fine wine. Guests enjoyed live music, wine tastings, savory foods from top area restaurants, commemorative wine glasses and a spirits pull.

“We chose Beebe as our beneficiary this year because we are excited about their new South Coastal Health Campus near Millville,” said Lorrie Miller, area general manager, Bethany Beach Ocean Suites. “We are proud to support Beebe’s expansion and feel that it is important to support our local not-for-profit hospital as they continue to grow throughout Sussex County. We look forward to continuing to support Beebe and our community going forward.”

“We are very grateful to Bethany Beach Ocean Suites for inviting us to be a part of this year’s Food & Wine Festival,” said Amy Popovich, event coordinator, Beebe Medical Foundation. “We enjoyed hosting the spirits pull, meeting our new neighbors, and sharing Beebe’s expansion plans with our community.”

“Beebe is very excited to open our new South Coastal emergency department in May 2020 and cancer center in July 2020 near Millville,” said Tom Protack, president, Beebe Medical Foundation. “Community partners, like Bethany Beach Ocean Suites, make our growth possible.”