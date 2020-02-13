Clearing the way for a vote on the floor of the House, the House Judiciary Committee on Feb. 12 marked up the NO BAN Act, or National Origin-Based Antidiscrimination for Nonimmigrants, the bill introduced by Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, and Rep. Judy Chu, D-California, to repeal President Donald Trump’s so-called “Muslim ban” and prevent any baseless, discriminatory bans from happening in the future.

“Today, the House took an important step toward ending the President’s discriminatory Muslim ban, which for three years has been a stain on our nation and our reputation around the world,” said Coons. “Since this ban has been in effect, tens of thousands of American citizens have been senselessly separated — husbands and wives, parents and children, and ailing grandparents. This policy is family separation by another name, and it’s time that it ends. I applaud the House Judiciary Committee for advancing this important bill today, and urge swift passage by the House of Representatives.”

The NO BAN Act repeals all versions of Trump’s Muslim ban, strengthens the Immigration and Nationality Act to prohibit discrimination on the basis of religion and restores the separation of powers by limiting overly broad executive authority to issue future travel bans. The legislation is supported by more than 250 members of both houses of Congress; more than 400 civil rights, faith, national security, and community organizations; more than 50 immigration law professors; 19 state attorneys general; and several private companies.