Registration is open for the Summer Discovery summer camp program for ages 4-12 at Newlin Grist Mill, 209 Cheyney Road, Glen Mills, Pennsylvania.

Campers have a chance to get dirty while learning new skills, trying new things and expanding their abilities. In addition to themed activities, each week of camp includes visits to the site’s Frog Pond and the mill dam waterfall plus a presentation by a special guest.

Three weeklong camps are offered, running from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day. In 2020, themes will be “Around the World With Newlin” July 6-10; “Colonial Kids” July 20-24; and “Full STEAM Ahead” Aug. 3-7.

Cost per session is $200 regular, $150 members.

In addition, a series of Afternoon Adventures will be offered from 1 to 3 p.m. on selected dates during the summer. Scheduled for this summer are Pond Life Safari, July 7, ages 4-12; Colonial Cookies, July 9, ages 4-8; Recycled Boat Regatta, July 21, ages 4-12; Growing Up Colonial, July 23, ages 4-8; Hydro Heroes, Aug. 4, ages 6-12; and Cookin’ Up Cornbread, Aug. 6, ages 4-8. Cost per adventure is $40 regular, $30 members.

For registration and more, visit newlingristmill.org/summer-discovery or call 610-459-2359.