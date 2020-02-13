African American Film Festival previewed.



1. Young and grown-up wizards can hang with other Potterheads during a screening of “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.”



The film follows Harry, a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, and his friends (Ron and Hermione) who are looking forward to the International Quidditch finals. For the first time in hundreds of years, a competition will be held between three schools of wizardry, and participants will be magically chosen for this dangerous contest.



Before the drama unfolds on the big screen, Potterheads can enjoy snacks and crafts at the Milton Theatre, 110 Union St., Milton at 2 p.m., Sunday. COST $8 to $10. INFO miltontheatre.com or 684-3038.

2. The brilliant works of black artists shaping American culture will be celebrated in the third annual Rehoboth Beach African American Film Festival (Feb. 14-16). One of the films to check out at the fest is “Always in Season.”

In the flick, Lennon Lacy was found hanging from a swing set in 2014. Despite inconsistencies in the evidence, local officials quickly ruled Lennon’s death a suicide, but his mother, Claudia, thinks Lennon was lynched.

The journey into “Always in Season” begins at Cinema Art Theater, 17701 Dartmouth Drive, Lewes at 7 p.m., Saturday. COST $10. INFO

Rehobothfilm.com or 313-4032.



3. Trio Valtorna features three wondrous, internationally-recognized musicians.



The ensemble formed in 2011 and is comprised of Ida Kavafian (violin), David Jolley (French horn) and Gilles Vonsattel (pianist). The crew is on a mission to offer chamber music par excellence to audiences across the country.



Trio Valtoma will hit the stage at Bethel United Methodist Church, 129 W. Fourth St., Lewes at 7 p.m., Saturday. COST $35. INFO coastalconcerts.org or (888) 212-6458.









