At Gilligan's Bar and Grill in Milton

Frantic Frets Music & Antiques presents a new acoustic open mic, set for 7 to 9:30 p.m. every Tuesday at Gilligan’s Bar and Grill, 200 Broadkill Road, Milton.

Musicians of all genres and abilities are invited to play with time for two to three songs as time allows. Microphones, percussion instruments and loaner guitars are available to use free of charge, provided by Al Frantic, owner of Frantic Frets.

The Jan. 7 inaugural jam ran the gamut of musical instruments, styles and ages. Unusual instruments like the jaw harp and concertina were played along with guitar-based music, both covers and original pieces. There was also a showing from the area’s younger up-and-coming artists including Hope For Success and the Sticky Notes Band.

“We are thrilled with the turnout tonight at Gilligan’s, everyone was so great and I was so surprised by so many different types of performances, and blown away by all the kids,” said Knight. “The crowd, owners and staff here tonight could not have been more supportive. This is a home run for us, for Gilligan’s and our beautiful hometown of Milton. Thanks to Cheryl and Garry for supporting live music.”