Saint Mark's High School announced the appointment of Rhett Schweizer, class of 2015, as the new boys' lacrosse head coach.

Schweizer comes to Saint Mark's with substantial experience in lacrosse. He has served as a coach at 302 for the sport for four years and previously as assistant coach for Saint Mark’s. He holds a bachelor’s degree in health behavior science with a minor in strength and conditioning from the University of Delaware, where he also played lacrosse. As an alumnus, he returns home where he played lacrosse for all four years as a student at Saint Mark’s.

