Shubhika Srivastava was appointed chief of cardiology for the Nemours Cardiac Center at the Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children, the hospital announced Feb. 4.

Srivastava will provide oversight, leadership and mentoring in all clinical, research and educational activities for the Division of Cardiology.

Srivastava is nationally recognized as an educator and for her clinical expertise in congenital echocardiography and fetal cardiology. She is also recognized for excellence in patient care and was named among the Best Doctors by Castle Connolly and the Most Eminent Women Physicians by New York Magazine. She is board-certified in pediatric cardiology and holds numerous national-level appointments for the American Society of Echocardiography, the Society of Pediatric Echocardiography and the American College of Cardiology.

Srivastava comes from Mt. Sinai Medical Center, New York, where she was director of the non-invasive laboratory in the Division of Pediatric Cardiology; director of the non-invasive imaging fellowship program; and professor of pediatric cardiology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mt. Sinai. In addition, she earned Master Educator recognition at Mount Sinai’s Institute of Education. Srivastava completed pediatric residency training at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Piscataway, New Jersey, and served her pediatric cardiology fellowship at Mount Sinai School of Medicine.

“I see the integrated, holistic and family-centered model of the Nemours Cardiac Center as a unique approach aimed at delivering the highest quality care and the best patient outcomes,” said Srivastava. “The center’s clinical and surgical outcomes are outstanding. We will be expanding our preventive cardiology and specialty clinics, research and imaging programs, fetal cardiology, cardiovascular genetics efforts, and community outreach to complement the existing exceptional services offered by the center. We look forward to serving our patients in the Delaware Valley in more ways than ever before.”