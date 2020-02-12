Dave Seeney, 44, ostensibly of Florida, was extradited to Delaware on Feb. 11, after being identified by police as the alleged perpetrator of a sexual assault on a child last August.

Police have made an arrest in a case regarding an alleged sexual assault on a child last summer.

New Castle County Police said that on Aug. 10, 2019, officers were dispatched to the Pike Creek area community of Spice Mill Run for a report of a sexual assault against a child.

Police said that when the officers arrived at the scene, they were able to interview the reporting person and immediately notified detectives from the New Castle County Division of Police Criminal Investigations Unit, Family Services Squad.

On Dec. 6, 2019, after an extensive and lengthy investigation, detectives were able to swear to warrants for 44-year-old, David Seeney, police said.

Seeney was located in Florida and taken into custody by local authorities, according to police.

On Tuesday, Feb. 11, Seeney was transported to the New Castle County Division of Police Headquarters in New Castle, police said.

There, Seeney was charged with: felony rape, first degree – victim is less than 12 years old and defendant is 18 years or older; felony dangerous crime against a minor under 14 – criminal sexual contact; felony sexual abuse of a child by a person of trust; and two counts of felony unlawful sexual contact, police said.

Seeney was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and held in lieu of $215,000 cash bail.