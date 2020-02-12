With Delaware’s 2019-20 deer hunting seasons over in early February, hunters are reminded to remove their portable deer stands from state wildlife areas by Feb. 15.

Any stands found on wildlife areas after that date will become the property of the Delaware Division of Fish & Wildlife.

Hunters may temporarily set up portable stands starting Aug. 1 each year and remove them at the end of the season — doing so with the knowledge that placement of a deer stand on a public wildlife area does not provide exclusive rights to hunting from their stand. Under state wildlife area rules, no parts of portable deer stands can be nailed or bolted to a tree. Hunters are also prohibited from cutting any vegetation or branches to hang a stand or to clear shooting paths on a wildlife area.

For more, call 739-9912.