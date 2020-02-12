The University Of Delaware College Of Agriculture and Natural Resources Cooperative Extension’s Delmarva Dairy Day will return to Hartly this year from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at Hartly Fire Hall, 2898 Arthursville Road.

Delmarva Dairy Day educational program features experts from across the region speaking on current issues facing the industry.

In the morning session, Limin Kung from the University of Delaware will cover “Practical Aspects of Silage and Baleage.” Dan Severson, University of Delaware, will discuss a “Quick Test for TMR Dry Matter.” Rick Grant from Miner H. Institute will give two talks, “Revisiting Particle Size” and “Cow Time Management.” Rounding out the program will be Karen Lopez, Delaware deputy state veterinarian, speaking on “Animal Disease Traceability.”

A hot lunch will be served by the Ladies Auxiliary along with Hopkins Farm Creamery ice cream from milk produced by their dairy herd in Lewes. Participants will have the opportunity to visit with dairy industry vendors throughout the day.

Registration is free and open to any producer or industry professional on the eastern shore. RSVP to 831-2506.

For more, visit bit.ly/2uGKfr3.