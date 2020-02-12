In recognition of his support for national service, Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, was on Feb. 11 awarded the John S. McCain Service to Country Award from Voices for National Service, an organization working to ensure Americans of all ages can serve and volunteer in their community.

“As co-chair of the National Service Congressional Caucus, Sen. Coons is a vocal champion for the role national service programs play in strengthening communities and developing leaders,” said AnnMaura Connolly, president of Voices for National Service. “He has been advocating for funding for AmeriCorps and Senior Corps and Congress has responded by increasing the federal investment each year. In recognition of his unwavering commitment to national service, Voices for National Service has selected Sen. Coons to receive our John S. McCain Service to Country Award.”

“My friend John McCain recognized what it means to live a life of service and to give back to a nation that has given so much to us,” said Coons. “I am honored to receive this award in his name, and I can think of no better way to continue the spirit of service with which Senator McCain lived his life than by making it possible for all young Americans to serve their country in some way. That’s why I’m working to pass the ACTION for National Service Act, which would allow Americans to earn tuition funds to pay for college while serving our communities. Expanding opportunities for national service allows us to come together, heal our nation, and make our country stronger.”

Coons introduced the ACTION for National Service Act with Sens. Jack Reed, D-Rhode Island; Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois; Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York; Amy Klouchar, D-Minnesota; and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio. The legislation would increase opportunities for service across the country and provide young Americans with the chance to get hands on experience in a variety of fields through national service programs. In exchange for their national service, this bill would direct the federal government to return that commitment by helping these young people pay for college. Read more on the ACTION for National Service Act at bit.ly/2Hkg1Ne.

The John S. McCain Service to Country Award, given to Sen. John McCain in 2018 and rededicated in 2019, is for lifelong devotion to country through citizen and public service and for exceptional leadership in advancing national service to solve community problems. It was formally presented to Coons at the 17th Annual Friends of National Service Awards in Washington, D.C.

For Coons’ video introduction, visit bit.ly/2SjvvHN.