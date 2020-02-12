To help address the growing threat of climate change, Sen. Tom Carper, D-Delaware, ranking member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, joined Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee, and 26 of their Democratic Senate colleagues in pushing Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, Senate Finance Committee chairman, to take action on languishing energy tax policy priorities.

“Despite numerous opportunities, including in the recent tax extenders package, the Finance Committee has failed to take action on the dozens of energy tax proposals pending before it,” wrote the senators. “It is critical that the committee move to address these issues in a timely manner, along with much needed policy changes to combat the damage and growing dangers caused by global climate change… Despite its crucial policymaking role, the Finance Committee did not hold a single hearing on energy tax policy during the 115th Congress, and has yet to hold one in the 116th. The sole energy tax-related recommendation of the committee’s temporary policy task forces was ignored in the tax extender legislation passed in December 2019, along with nearly all proposals put forward in members’ legislation this Congress. This committee must fulfill its role in examining members’ energy tax proposals and in bolstering our nation’s efforts to combat climate change. Therefore, we urge you to swiftly schedule committee action to address these proposals and ensure our nation’s energy tax policies keep up with the changing energy and climate landscape.”

The full text of the letter is available at bit.ly/31OiTeH.