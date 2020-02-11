University of Delaware Blue Hens Football Head Coach Danny Rocco announced Feb. 11 the hiring of Bryan Stinespring as the assistant head coach and offensive line coach.

Stinespring brings 28 years of coaching experience to the Blue Hens, most of which came at Power 5 schools, including more than 20 years at Virginia Tech under Hall of Fame Coach Frank Beamer.

“I’ve known Bryan since my time at the University of Virginia,” said Rocco. “Bryan is a highly respected and experienced coach and recruiter. We’re excited to welcome him to our staff.”

“I’m extremely excited to be a part of a highly respected University, an outstanding football program and a tremendous staff,” said Stinespring. “I have great respect for all those involved in building this program and look forward to working alongside such an accomplished group of people.”

Stinespring most recently spent time on the offensive staffs at Old Dominion and the University of Maryland. He also has 2 years of experience in the Colonial Athletic Association, spending the 2016 and 2017 seasons at James Madison University as the offensive line coach, tight ends coach and running game coordinator, which included the Dukes’ 2016 National Championship run.

The majority of his career was spent at Virginia Tech, where he spent 26 seasons, including 12 of which he served as the Hokies’ offensive coordinator. Seven of those 12 seasons, the Hokies ranked in the top-25 in the country in either rushing or scoring offense.

During his career, he has been a part of eight conference championships, three national championship game appearances, 26 players that signed NFL contracts and nearly 30 student-athletes who earned All-Conference accolades.

With the addition of Stinespring, Bill Polin will shift back to coaching the tight ends, while Greg Meyer moves to handling the Blue Hens’ running game.