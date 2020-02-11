Bayhealth’s Public Safety department was recently awarded a $100,000 grant from the Delaware Emergency Management Agency funded by the Department of Homeland Security, to assist with emergency readiness.

The grant was awarded with the assistance of the Bayhealth Foundation, and helped purchase several items that will help increase safety and security at Bayhealth. The items will be strategically placed throughout the healthcare facilities.

“It’s imperative to be prepared for any situation,” said Bayhealth Director of Emergency Management and Public Safety Ryan Clarke. “This grant has helped ensure Bayhealth is prepared for any emergency while making sure our staff, patients and visitors are as safe and secure as possible.”

“With programs like this, DEMA is able to expand mitigation efforts and help reduce risk for a disaster or other potential threat,” said DEMA Director A.J. Schall Jr. “This partnership and relationship between Bayhealth and DEMA shows the success we can have with the Nonprofit Security Grant.”

For more on Bayhealth, visit bayhealth.org; for more on the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, visit dema.delaware.gov.