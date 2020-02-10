34-year-old John W. Dyes, of East New Market, Maryland, arrested

Delaware State Police have arrested an East New Market, Maryland man for stalking and other charges.

Around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, two 30-year-old victims responded to Troop 7 to file a harassment complaint. The victims reported receiving multiple threatening messages from a previous co-worker of theirs, 34-year-old John W. Dyes. Both victims reported that the harassment had been going on for sometime and that the messages had become threatening.

Around 8:20 p.m. the next day, Sunday, Feb. 9, one of the victims was at his residence in the 21000 block of Pearl Lane, in Ellendale, when he noticed Dyes driving back and forth past his residence. Dyes allegedly got out and ripped the victim’s mailbox off its post.

Around 9:20 p.m. that same night, troopers were dispatched to the 30000 block of Stage Coach Circle, in the Knollac Acres community of Milford, for a criminal mischief complaint. A 46-year-old female resident advised that Dyes had been calling her and sending her numerous threatening messages. That night, she saw Dyes' pickup truck in her driveway and watched him get out and strike a headlight on her car with an unknown object. She banged on her window to let him know that she was watching, but Dyes got back in his truck and rammed it into the back of her car before leaving.

Dyes turned himself in at Troop 7 and was charged with felony stalking, two counts of harassment, terroristic threatening, malicious mischief by motor vehicle, three counts of criminal mischief and two counts of third-degree criminal trespassing. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $3,001 secured bond.

On Monday, Feb. 10, police were made aware of yet another incident involving Dyes. A 48-year-old male victim reported that Dyes had shown up at his home, in the 21000 block of N Street in Rehoboth, during the evening hours, slashing his tires and damaging his Jeep's soft top. This victim, who was a former co-workers of Dyes', also received threatening messages.

This report led to additional charges for Dyes, including criminal mischief, two counts of harassment and third-degree criminal trespassing.