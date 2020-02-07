Graduating seniors from Cape Henlopen High School who will continue their education at a college or a vocational technical school can now apply for a $1,000 scholarship from the GFWC Zwaanendael Women’s Club.

Applications are due by April 1.

Students must be in excellent academic standing. The scholarship is based on academic achievement.

The scholarship winner will be announced at senior awards night in May at CHHS. Last year’s scholarship winner, Nicole Aikens, of Milton, said the money helped her focus more on her education by lightening her financial burden.

“Your generosity has inspired me to pursue and achieve my goals in college,” she wrote in a thank-you to the organization.

Applications are available at gfwczwaanendael.org. For more, email zclublewes@gmail.com.