Lewes Charge — Faith & Israel United Methodist Church, “One Church in two locations” — will host the Black History Month contest “Celebrating Our Past, Embracing Our Future” at 2 p.m. Feb. 23 at Faith UMC’s Fellowship Hall, 37439 Oyster House Road, Rehoboth Beach.

Children ages 5 to 18 are asked to research an influential figure and present them in the most creative way. Youth participating will be judged on presentation, research and character performance. There will be prizes for the top three contestants. Youth cannot present on Martin Luther King, Jr., Harriet Tubman, Frederick Douglas, Barack Obama or Malcolm X.

This event is free and open to the public.

For more, call 747-3826 or email ladyr1969@gmail.com.