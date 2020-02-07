Sens. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, and Mike Braun, R-Indiana, announced Feb. 6 the founding members of the bipartisan Senate ALS Caucus are Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut; John Boozman, R-Arkansas; Dick Durbin, D-Illinois; John Kennedy, R-Louisiana; Doug Jones, D-Alabama; Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska; Jeanne Shaheen, D-New Hampsire; Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee; Krysten Sinema, D-Arizona; Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas; Sheldon Whitehouse, D-Rhode Island; and Martha McSally, R-Arizona.

“I’m excited to join Sen. Braun in announcing 12 new members of the Senate ALS Caucus,” said Coons. “It’s clear that there is a strong bipartisan, bicameral commitment among members to do all we can to help find a cure for ALS. Even in the face of such a debilitating disease, ALS patients and their families are inspiring us to take action. I look forward to working with my colleagues to rise to this challenge. We can and should do more to help.”

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, or ALS, is a fatal neurodegenerative disease that destroys the body’s ability to control muscle movement. There is no effective treatment for the disease, no known cause, and currently no cure.

The bipartisan Senate ALS Caucus will bring together senators from both sides of the aisle who share a commitment to working collaboratively to advocate on behalf of ALS patients and their families. The mission of the Senate ALS Caucus is to raise awareness about the difficulties faced by ALS patients and their families; advance policies that improve the quality of life for ALS patients; expand the network of support for those suffering from ALS; and advocate for investments in research that will enhance our understanding of the causes of ALS, identify effective treatments and eventually discover a cure.