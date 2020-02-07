Sen. Chris Coons addressed the International Luncheon of the National Prayer Breakfast on Feb. 5, where he introduced Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Today, as we meet in a capital of the United States where we have our own deep and partisan political divides, we will be inspired and challenged by brothers from Kenya as we break bread and forge fellowship here in Jesus’ name,” said Coons. “Kenya’s political story over the last four years reminds me that leaders and societies have built bridges to overcome deeper divisions than we face here in the United States today.”

“My desire, my hopes, my prayers that Kenya would be an inclusive and peaceful and free democracy are partly rooted in my own experience as a young man, as a college student, when I spent a semester in Kenya way back in 1984 and had my soul touched and my life changed by the remarkable hospitality and the deep faith of the host families with whom I lived,” said Coons.

“It was moving to see President Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Odinga bridge their political rivalry at the March 2018 Kenya National Prayer Breakfast,” said Coons. “That breakfast, like ours, seeks to give leaders across the spectrum an opportunity to humble themselves, to open their hearts and dedicate their nation to finding a path forward inspired by the divine.”