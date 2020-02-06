Saint Mark’s High School announced the establishment of the W. Bruce Ingram Scholarship, which will be awarded to a rising senior in need of assistance to continue their education at Saint Mark’s.

The scholarship was created in honor of Ingram by Saint Mark’s alumnus Vikas Tandon from the Class of 1996. Tandon said Ingram provided the spiritual compass and critical thinking skills that still guide him today.

Ingram taught theology at Saint Mark’s for 28 years, retiring in June 2018. Ingram was perhaps best known for his very popular class, “Death and Dying.” The course explored the subject through various perspectives, including those of psychology, theology, philosophy and history, discerning moral, social, legal and financial questions.

Tandon encourages contributions to the scholarship, which is to be awarded annually.

For more, email pcurcio@stmarkshs.net.