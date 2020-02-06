The Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing class of 2019 ranked No. 1 in the state after the group finished with an 100% pass rate for the NCLEX exam, Beebe Healthcare announced in January.

The NCLEX is a comprehensive adaptive exam that allows students to become licensed and practice as a registered nurse.

“The School of Nursing prides itself on outstanding outcomes, with NCLEX success being a top priority,” said Program Administrator Karen Pickard. “The school continues to update and revise its curriculum so that the most advanced and relevant education is provided. Lifelong learning and the advancement of education is integrated throughout the curriculum and in the philosophy of the school. Graduates of the Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing are well prepared both academically and clinically to transition into practice and to further their education.”

The statistics were recently shared publicly Jan. 8 at the Delaware Board of Nursing meeting in Dover. One of the main benefits of attending the Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing is that it is adjacent to the hospital at Beebe’s Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus, making it the only hospital-based nursing program in Delaware, Pickard said.

“The School of Nursing is owned by Beebe Healthcare which enables the program’s nursing students to have the opportunity to experience nursing in clinical areas. This experience is unsurpassed by other educational programs,” said Picakrd. “The hospital continues to hire 80-100% of the program’s graduates, which promotes the graduates’ professional transition to practice in the nursing profession.”

For more, visit beebehealthcare.org/school-nursing.