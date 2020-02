The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of the right lane and shoulder on Scarborough Road — the bridge over Fork Branch — between McKee Road and Crawford Carroll Avenue, Dover, from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 11.

DelDOT’s Bridge Management Section will be inspecting the bridge. Flaggers will be on-site to direct traffic.

Motorists should be aware that bridge personnel and equipment will be operating in close proximity to the travel lanes and anticipate lane shifts.