Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, Feb. 7.

Breakout country star Chris Janson and Michael Ray are headed to the Delaware State Fair, along with comedian Jim Gaffigan. Tickets for both shows go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, Feb. 7.

Ticket prices will range from $25 to $65 (plus ticket fee) for the Jason concert. Prices for Gaffigan's show are $35 to $45; or you can upgrade both shows to VIP tickets for $150.

Tickets for the Demolition Derby will go on sale at the same time. Tickets are $10 to $12 (plus ticket fee).

Chris Janson - July 23



Chris Janson's concert will start off opening day of the Delaware State Fair on July 23, with gates opening at 6:30 and the show at 7:30 p.m.

Janson is a platinum-selling recording artist, high-octane entertainer, multi-instrumentalist and award-winning singer-songwriter who'll be bringing nothing but “Good Vibes” when he appears at the M&T Bank Grandstand with Michael Ray.

Dierkes Bentley - July 25

Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Dierkes Bentley is behind the universal message and poignant, gratitude-filled lyrics which have become a mantra for all, while serving as a reflection of Bentley’s own personal journey to appreciate life’s everyday moments.

The price ranges for tickets are $52-$99 (plus service fee). Fans can choose a VIP experience for $150. Bentley's concert will be held July 25. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

TobyMac - July 28

Get ready for the M&T Bank Grandstand to “Overflow” as TobyMac, presented by the Delaware State Fair and 88.7 The Bridge, brings “Everything” on July 28, with gates opening at 6:30 and the show starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 to $60.

Jim Gaffigan - July 29

Known around the world for his unique brand of humor, Jim Gaffigan is a five-time, Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer, best-selling author, Emmy-winning touring performer, and multi-platinum-selling recording artist. Gaffigan will be perform at the M&T Bank Grandstand for the 2020 Delaware Lottery Summer Concert Series on July 29, with gates opening at 7 and the show starting at 8 p.m.



Demolition Derby - July 31

This event is presented by Taylor & Messick and returns to the M&T Bank Grandstand on July 31, with gates opening at 6 and the event beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 to $12. Fans are welcome for an evening of car smashin’, hootin', hollerin’ and clappin’ fun.

The Delaware State Fair will be held July 23 through Aug. 1 at the Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington. For more info on the State Fair's full lineup, visit delawarestatefair.com.