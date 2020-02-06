Used to support low-income Delawareans

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, a member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development and Related Agencies, joined community members and housing officials Feb. 4 to celebrate a $142,000 federal grant and a newly designated EnVision Center at Crestview Apartments in Wilmington.

“This $142,000 investment in an accessible resource center at Crestview is going to make a real difference for families in this community,” said Coons. “The decade that I spent in county government — working alongside city government — gave me a window into programs like EnVision and how, together, we can help make quality housing and supportive services available to everyone in our state. I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve on the Senate Appropriations Committee, which allows me to fight to bring home resources to Delaware.”

The EnVision Center demonstration program is a new initiative by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to offer families living in HUD-assisted housing access to support services. EnVision Centers aim to provide communities with centralized hubs for support in four main pillars: economic empowerment, educational advancement, health and wellness and character and leadership.

HUD’s Family Self-Sufficiency Program grant of $142,000 will enable the Wilmington Housing Authority to hire service coordinators who will work directly with residents to connect them with programs and services in the local community.