The Delaware State Police are still investigating a serious motor vehicle crash that occurred on Monday morning that shut down I-95 south for nearly seven hours.

Police said that around 9:48 a.m., Monday, Feb. 3, Interstate 95 southbound, in the area of Otts Chapel Rd., Newark, a 2009 Peterbilt truck, pulling a flatbed trailer and operated by a 51 year old male from York, PA was traveling southbound on I-95 in the center lane of travel.

A 2019 Ford van, operated by a 44 year old male from Berlin, MD., was traveling southbound on I-95 in the center lane behind the Peterbilt truck, while a 2010 Freightliner box truck, operated by a 42 year old male from Bowie, MD., was traveling southbound on I-95 in the center lane behind the van, police said.

According to police, the box truck struck the van in the rear with its front end; the impact pushed the passenger van to the left, where it subsequently came to rest in the left lane of southbound I-95.

The box truck proceeded southbound and struck the trailer of the Peterbilt. The impact pushed the box truck on top of the trailer, where it came to rest. The Peterbilt subsequently came to a controlled stop in the center lane of southbound I-95, police said.

The driver of the Peterbilt tractor trailer, who was properly restrained, sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the Ford van, who was properly restrained, sustained serious injuries and was transported to Christiana Hospital.

The driver of the Freightliner box truck sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Christiana Hospital. He was charged with Inattentive Driving and Failure to have an Insurance Card in Possession.

I-95 southbound was closed for approximately 6.5 hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.