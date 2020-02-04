Dover police found several shell casings outside the home Feb. 4.

The Dover Police Department's Criminal Investigations Unit is investigating a shooting that damaged three unoccupied cars in a driveway in the 100 block of Creek Bend Road, south of Schutte Park.

Officers responded to the area Feb. 4 at 2:29 a.m. for a report of shots fired, when the damaged vehicles were discovered. Several shell casings were recovered from the street in front of the home.

Anyone with information can call Dover police at 736-7130. Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES) starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.