The Delaware Division of Public Health, along with the University of Delaware, released the second edition of the “Health Equity Guide for Public Health Practitioners and Partners,” DPH announced Feb. 4.

The latest edition, which follows the 2015 release of the original guide, further supports the state’s efforts to advance health equity in Delaware.

The “Health Equity Guide” highlights the best available evidence and data to explain the connections between the social determinants of health and good overall health. Social determinants of health are the 90% of what affects a patient’s health that have nothing to do with clinical care, such as housing, transportation, employment, public safety, income, or how close they live to a grocery store, park or health care provider. The second edition of the guide also focuses on structural racism as a fundamental cause of health inequities.

“Everyone — regardless of race, religion, political belief, ability, sexual orientation and economic or social condition — has the right to a standard of living adequate for optimal health,” said DPH Director Karyl Rattay. “By advancing health equity, we provide every Delawarean with equal opportunities to achieve their full health potential.”

For example, there is strong evidence tying the stability, quality, safety, and affordability of housing to health outcomes. Throughout Delaware, there is a shortage of affordable rental homes that are available to extremely low-income households, whose incomes are at or below the poverty guideline or 30% of their area median income.

DPH believes that all practitioners working in any field of study can find value in reading the second edition of the Health Equity Guide. The latest edition includes the most current data regarding health status and inequities that currently exist in Delaware, and shares new strategies and tools to support practitioners and partners in the implementation of evidenced-based strategies, interventions and policy considerations.

To read the guide, visit bit.ly/2v2sC4U.