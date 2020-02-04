A new public relations coordinator has been chosen to serve the Delaware Farm Bureau following the retirement of Carol Kinsley, Executive Director Joseph Poppiti announced in late January.

Jennifer Antonik is taking the reins as the public relations coordinator for the statewide nonprofit organization, and as editor of its newspaper, Delaware Farm Bureau News.

Kinsley has served DFB as the public relations coordinator and editor of the Farm Bureau News since 2016, bringing about 40 years of agricultural writing experience to the organization. She also writes for the local-based Delmarva Farmer having previously retired from American Farm Publications.

“Carol’s dedication and professionalism will be greatly missed by the Delaware Farm Bureau,” said former DFB Board President Kitty Holtz.

Kinsley will continue to write for the Delmarva Farmer and be available for assistance at DFB when needed.

“The Delaware Farm Bureau’s staff and members are going to miss the expertise and passion Carol brought to our organization in telling our farming stories,” said Poppiti. “We wish her much success in checking off her bucket list in retirement. We are excited to start this new chapter with Jenn as the Farm Bureau’s new public relations coordinator and editor of the Delaware Farm Bureau News.”

Antonik began transitioning into the role of public relations coordinator for DFB in mid-January, and said she is looking forward to continuing DFB’s legacy while expanding on their opportunities for growth through public communication.

She brings to the table four years of experience as the news editor for The Chronicle based in Milford, and reporter for the Delaware State News. She has an associate degree in communications technology from Delaware Technical Community College, and is working toward a bachelor’s degree in communications, with a concentration in integrated marketing, from Wilmington University. She also has a certificate in American Sign Language technology from DTCC. She and her husband live in Magnolia with their three children.

DFB was established in 1944 and has since become one of the strongest grassroots farm organizations in Delaware. With more than 8,000 farm families and farm community members, the organization works to promote the needs and expertise of agriculture professionals from around the First State.

For more, visit defb.org.