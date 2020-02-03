New voting machines will also be on display and demonstrated

Representatives Mike Smith, R-District 22, and Mike Ramone, R-District 21, both of the Pike Creek area, are co-hosting a special town hall meeting with representatives from the Department of Transportation at Dickinson High School, 1801 Milltown Road, Pike Creek, on Monday, Feb. 3, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Topics are to include traffic concerns along Limestone Road (Route 7) at Milltown Road, among other Hockessin/Pike Creek/Newark-area projects and concerns.

MEET EXPRESSVOTE XL

Members of the Department of Elections will also have the new ExpressVote XL voting machines set up for demonstration.

The machines will be available for viewing

In 2018, lawmakers announced that the state would spend roughly $13 million on new voting machines and voter registration upgrades, eventually purchasing around 1,500 ExpressVote XL machines from Nebraska-based company Election Systems and Software.

According to the ESS website, the paper-based “ExpressVote XL full-face universal voting system displays the full ballot on a 32-inch interactive screen and produces an independent voter-verifiable paper record.”

Voters use the machines by inserting a paper ballot, using the wide screen interface to electronically select their candidates.

The machine then allows the user to examine the paper ballot before locking it securely away.

More about the ExpressVote XL can be found at essvote.com/products/expressvote-xl.