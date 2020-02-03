To protect patients and the community from the flu during this flu season, ChristianaCare has implemented temporary changes to the visitor policy at Christiana Hospital and Wilmington Hospital, the organization announced Feb. 3.

Children younger than 16 are not permitted to visit patients at the hospitals until further notice, as they are more likely to get the flu and remain contagious longer than adults. This restriction does not apply to outpatient services.

To avoid getting the flu and to protect loved ones, ChristianaCare recommends receiving a flu shot, covering the nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing, washing hands frequently and avoiding close contact with people who have flu symptoms.

For more, visit christianacare.org/flu.