The Delaware Division of Public Health updates its investigation into a potential case of 2019 Novel Coronavirus in a Delaware resident. Both CDC and DPH state a risk of this virus spreading to the general public remains low.

Test results from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention came back negative for the virus. There is no other person in Delaware under investigation at this time.

“We continue to learn more about this new emerging virus every day. It is important to emphasize that this situation and the response are rapidly evolving,” said Division of Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay. “We continue to coordinate closely with the CDC, as well as with our local health care providers to monitor for potential cases. We will continue to keep the public updated as new information becomes available.”

While the number of cases are increasing in the U.S., they are still a small number. Risk is based on exposure.

Only those individuals with recent travel to China or who have had contact with someone who has had recent travel and is ill, have an increased risk of becoming ill. For persons without an associated travel risk, it should be assumed that most respiratory illnesses are not 2019 Novel Coronavirus.

Symptoms of 2019-nCoV are most similar to lower respiratory infections with patients having fever, cough, and shortness of breath. There is no specific antiviral treatment recommended for 2019-nCoV infection. Many individuals infected with 2019-nCoV recover with rest, drinking plenty of fluids, and taking over-the-counter medications to help relieve symptoms.

Take flu precautions

Because Delaware is in the heart of flu and respiratory disease season, and with nearly 3,000 cases statewide, most people are at greater risk of contracting seasonal influenza.

The best guidance at this point is to take the same everyday precautions recommended for avoiding colds and flu:

Get your flu vaccine if you have not already. Stay home when you are sick and avoid well people as much as possible. Cover your coughs and sneezes. Practice good hand hygiene – frequently wash hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Right now, 2019-nCoV has not been found to be spreading widely in the United States, so there are no additional precautions recommended for the general public.

The U.S. Department of State issued a travel advisory on January 31, 2020, advising U.S. citizens not to travel to China. Travelers should be prepared for travel restrictions to be put into effect with little or no advance notice, and commercial carriers have reduced or suspended routes to and from China.

If you are considering a trip to China, keep an eye on the news, federal travel advisories, and be aware of this evolving situation. If you have recent travel to China and have become ill, call ahead to your health care provider to discuss concerns and next steps.