The GFWC Zwaanendael Women’s Club has joined forces with the Blooming Boutique shops in Lewes and Long Neck to collect food during February for organizations supporting those in need.

Food donations will be received at Blooming Boutique, 107 Second St., Lewes; Treasures, 116 Second St., Lewes; Blooming Boutique Accessories, 102 Savannah Road, Lewes; and Lewes Gifts, 118 Second St., Lewes; and in Long Neck at Blooming Boutique, 36932 Silicato Drive, Suite 3, Millsboro; Treasures, 36932 Silicato Drive, Suite 2; and Bayside Gifts, 36932 Silicato Drive, Suite 6. Anyone donating 10 items will receive a $5 store gift certificate.

Requested foods include pasta and pasta sauces, peanut butter and jelly, canned stews and chili, cold and hot cereals, canned fruits and vegetables, canned tuna, and baby food. Expired food and food in glass containers cannot be accepted. A complete list of requested items can be found in each store and at gfwczwaanendael.org.

All donations will be forwarded to Lighthouse for Broken Wings; What is Your Voice, Inc.; and the Community Resource Center.

GFWC Zwaanendael Women’s Club, a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation whose members are public-spirited women serving and improving the community.

For more, visit gfwczwaanendael.org.