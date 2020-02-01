Beebe Healthcare will host a clinical healthcare professionals job fair from 3-6 p.m. Feb. 10 in the Kent/Mezzanine Room at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, 1131 N. Dupont Highway.

Interested candidates are asked to RSVP to 645-3336 or employment@beebehealthcare.org, and must bring copies of their resume to the job fair.

Beebe Healthcare is hiring clinical nurses/RNs with two years of nursing experience. Openings include cardiac/telemetry; intensive care unit; cardiothoracic ICU; stepdown; cardiovascular operating room; Margaret H. Rollins Lewes campus emergency department; float pool; cardiac cath lab; medical-surgical units; orthopaedics; registered first nurse assistant; and early nurse intervention team.

Beebe is also hiring home health clinical nurses, medical assistants and certified nursing assistants for multiple positions and departments.

For more on these positions and a list of openings, visit beebehealthcare.org/career-opportunities.