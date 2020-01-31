The Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay Girl Scout Cookie booths opened for business outside stores and in shopping malls Jan. 31 with new Lemon Ups Girl Scout Cookie plus seven favorite traditional flavors.

The Girl Scout Cookie Locator is available at gscb.org, and enables buyers to find Girl Scout Cookie booths in their area by entering their zip code

This season, Girl Scouts introduced a sweet new way to support young female entrepreneurs who learn essential business skills like money management and goal setting through the cookie program: Lemon-Ups. This crispy lemon cookie is baked with messages inspired by Girl Scout entrepreneurs, such as “I am a go-getter” and “I am an innovator” — two of the eight phrases that bring the experience of Girl Scouting to life. The new cookie joins the national 2020 lineup, which includes Thin Mints, Samoas, Trefoils, Do-Si-Dos, Tagalongs, S’Mores and Toffee-tastic. Lemon-Ups are available in select council markets, including Delaware and the Eastern Shores of Maryland and Virginia.

Girls also take donations of Girl Scout Cookies for Operation Taste of Home and local community groups. The Operation Taste of Home cookies are donated to U.S. Armed Forces and local agencies, such as food banks and pantries, blood banks, cancer centers and youth programs.

All proceeds from the local council's cookie activities remain in the area. This revenue is used to benefit girls, some of it directly by remaining in the Girl Scout troop treasuries, and some of it indirectly by funding council-led programs for Girl Scouts. Girl Scout Cookies are $5 per box, except for Toffee-tastics and S’mores, at $6 per box.

For more, call gscb.org.