The First State Military Academy Marine Corps JROTC program will host the second annual Bulldog Classic Drill Competition at 8:25 a.m. Feb. 8 at Providence Creek Academy, 273 Duck Creek Road, Clayton, located directly behind FSMA.

The competition will feature teams from 12 schools from five states — Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland, Massachusetts and Delaware — and will be spread between FSMA and Providence Creek, with shuttle buses provided.

The event is free and open to the public. Food and drink will be available for purchase at PCA, as well as a vendor selling drill competition merchandise.

For more, visit fsmilitary.org or call 223-2150.