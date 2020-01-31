A national author is bringing his message about our changing natural environment, which experts say is at greater risk than ever before.

Delaware Nature Society (DelNature) will host Dr. Doug Tallamy for a book launch and lecture at Ashland Nature Center, 3511 Barley Mill Rd, Hockessin, on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Tallamy is a nationally respected professor in the Department of Entomology and Wildlife Ecology at the University of Delaware, where he has authored 95 research publications.

Available in February, “Nature’s Best Hope” (Timber Press), is “an urgent and heartfelt call for a grassroots approach to conservation—one that starts in every backyard,” according to a press release.

“Nature’s Best Hope” shows how homeowners everywhere can turn their yards into conservation corridors that provide wildlife habitats, the release states.

Attendees will walk away with specific suggestions one can incorporate into one’s own yard.

Ashland Nature Center Manager Joe Sebastiani said DelNature is honored to host Dr. Tallamy, a nationally known “environmental hero” for the release of his latest book.

“His lecture will inspire people to action for conservation,” Sebastiani said. “If you’re concerned about doing something good for the environment, Nature’s Best Hope is the blueprint you need. By acting now, you can help preserve our precious wildlife—and the planet—for future generations.”

Tallamy’s first book, “Bringing Nature Home,” focused on an urgent situation: wildlife populations in decline because the native plants they depend on are fast disappearing.

“Bringing Nature Home” was awarded the 2008 Silver Medal by the Garden Writers' Association.

“The Living Landscape,” co-authored with Rick Darke, was published in 2014.

Among his awards are the Garden Club of America Margaret Douglas Medal for Conservation and the Tom Dodd, Jr. Award of Excellence, and the 2018 AHS B.Y. Morrison Communication Award.

To register, visit DelNature.org/Events.

Books will be available for purchase at the event in partnership with the Hockessin BookShelf.