Sens. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, and Roger Wicker, R-Mississippi, co-chairs of the Senate Chicken Caucus, sent a letter to Jan. 31 U.S. Trade Representative Robert E. Lighthizer, highlighting the opportunity to export U.S. poultry to the United Kingdom, which formally leaves the European Union at 11 p.m. the same day.

Sen. Tom Carper, D-Delaware, also joined the letter.

“As bipartisan senators of states with significant poultry interests, we urge you to strongly advocate for United States poultry access to the UK when negotiating a new trade deal,” wrote the senators. “Capitalizing on this opportunity to open a new and substantial market for United States poultry exports would greatly benefit domestic businesses while maintaining food safety standards supported by sound science.”

As a member of the EU, the United Kingdom was subject to a ban that severely restricted access to American poultry. Now, with the U.K. setting its terms of trade, the U.S. has the opportunity to level the playing field.

Along with Coons, Wicker, and Carper, senators who signed the bipartisan letter include Thom Tillis, R-North Carolina; Mark Warner, D-Virginia; Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina; John Boozman, R-Arkansas; Kelly Loeffler, R-Georgia; Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas; Tim Scott, R-South Carolina; David Perdue, R-Georgia; and Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Mississippi.

The full letter is available at bit.ly/2S5a0ck.