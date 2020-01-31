On Earned Income Tax Credit Day — Jan. 31 — Sen. Tom Carper, D-Delaware, and free-tax help specialists with Nehemiah Gateway Community Development Corporation, First State Community Action Agency and the United Way of Delaware, encouraged Delawareans to see if they are eligible to receive the Earned Income Tax Credit and free tax filing help.

In 2019, 72,000 Delawareans received an average EITC refund of $2,409. Delawareans who worked last year and had an income of less than $55,952 should check their eligibility for EITC through the Internal Revenue Service’s EITC Assistant tool. For some families, it can mean up to a $6,557 refund for Delawareans filing a return with qualifying children. Those without a qualifying child could be eligible for a smaller credit up to $529.

Taxpayers whose household income was $57,000 or less with dependents or $38,000 without dependents in 2019 are eligible for free, in-person tax preparation help through the IRS’ VITA/EITC program administered by Nehemiah Gateway Community Development Corporation. Delawareans that need help locating a free tax return preparation site can call 211 or 655-0803.

In addition, taxpayers with an adjusted gross income of $69,000 or less in 2019 are eligible for free online tax preparation through the IRS’ Free File program, and can go to IRS.gov/FreeFile to see all Free File options. While each Free File partner sets its own eligibility standards, generally based on income, age and state residency, those with an adjusted gross income of $69,000 or less will find at least one free product to use.

“For decades, the Earned Income Tax Credit has helped families who are struggling to make ends meet hold onto as much of their hard-earned income as possible,” said Carper. “Filing taxes can be complicated and time consuming, and many Delaware families might not know about the benefits they are entitled to claim. I encourage every Delawarean in need of assistance to seek out the free help that is available and avoid leaving money on the table this tax season.”

The EITC Assistant Tool is available at bit.ly/2GHns0H.