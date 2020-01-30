The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of the bridge over Isaac Branch on Quail Run Road, between Wigeon Place and Pheasant Lane, Camden-Wyoming, from 7 a.m. Feb. 10 to 4 p.m. March 31.

DelDOT’s contractor, Zack Excavating Inc., will be removing the corrugated metal pipe and replacing the pipe with a reinforced concrete box culvert. Additional work will also be the placement of riprap in the stream to reduce further erosion.

Motorists traveling north to south will take Hazlettville Road, make a right turn on onto Apple Grove School Road, turn right at Allabands Mill Road, turn right on Westville Road, and make a right turn onto Mallard Drive.

Motorists traveling south to north will take Westville Road, and make a left turn onto Allabands Mill Road, turn left onto Apple Grove School Road, and turn left to Hazlettville Road, and turn left on Quail Run Road.

Detour signage and message boards will be posted.