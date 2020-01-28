Georgetown Police department responds

The Georgetown Police Department arrested two teen boys following a fight at Sun Behavioral Health.



At around 11:25 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, officers were dispatched to Sun Behavioral, at 21655 Biden Avenue, for reports of a fight on the second floor of the building. There they learned that two male juveniles had assaulted a 13-year-old female victim.



A 17-year-old male from Millsboro was charged with second degree assault, strangulation and conspiracy. A 13-year-old male from Frankford was charged with second-degree assault and conspiracy. Both were later released on unsecured bond.