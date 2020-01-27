Threat observed on social media platform Instagram on Sunday evening

The Delaware State Police are working in conjunction with the Red Clay Consolidated School District in reference to a threatening social media post involving Skyline Middle School that began circulating on the evening of Sunday Jan, 26.

According to police, the threat, which was posted on Instagram, stated that a subject was going to carry out a shooting at the school on Monday morning.

The investigation into the threat is active and ongoing.

For precautionary measures, police said there will be an additional police presence at the school on Monday, Jan. 27.

There will also be an additional police presence at Heritage Elementary School due to its close proximity to Skyline Middle.

Police verified that there was no threat to Heritage, and that these measures are in place out of an abundance of caution.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Troop 2 Youth Aid Division by calling 302-365-8397.

Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.