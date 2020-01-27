A crash occurred at the intersection of Route 13 and Port Penn Road.

A fatal motor vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Route 13 and Port Penn Road in Middletown Jan. 25, leaving one dead and one seriously injured.

At about 7:25 p.m., 2007 Toyota Corolla driven by a 56-year-old New Castle woman was struck on its driver’s side by a 2004 Jeep Cherokee, driven by a 79-year-old New Castle man. After impact, the Jeep struck a 2017 Chevy Cruz operated by a 22-year-old Port Penn woman.

The Toyota turned left off Port Penn Road onto southbound Route 13 when the light turned green. The Jeep was traveling northbound on Route 13, approaching the intersection of Port Penn Road. When the traffic signal for Route 13 had changed to red, the driver of the Jeep failed to stop, Delaware State Police said.

The Chevy was stopped in the Route 13 southbound left turn lane for Port Penn Road.

The driver of the Toyota, who was not properly restrained, was transported to the Christiana Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Identification is pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the Jeep, who was properly restrained, was transported to the Christiana Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Chevy, who was properly restrained, was not injured as a result of the crash.

The Delaware State Police are investigating the crash and anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Cpl. J. Breen of the Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit by calling 302-365-8486.

Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.