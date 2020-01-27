The Division of Child Support Services, in the Department of Health and Social Services, is asking child support recipients to update their mailing addresses to ensure a smooth rollout of its new debit card system.

Across Delaware, about 18,000 child support recipients receive their child support payments electronically loaded to a prepaid debit card. In January 2019, the Delaware Division of Child Support Services teamed with U.S. Bank to issue a new prepaid debit card, the U.S. Bank ReliaCard, for child support recipients.

In February, customers will begin to receive their payments applied to the new ReliaCard.

Customers are encouraged to take a few important steps to help ensure a smooth transition from the First State Family Card to the new U.S. Bank ReliaCard. All DCSS customers, whether they are receiving payments or not, should contact the Division of Child Support Services to verify that their Social Security number, date of birth and current street address are on file.

Those who have the First State Family Card should spend or transfer funds off that card as soon as possible.

“Our current vendor has agreed until May 31, 2020, to continue to provide customer service to existing DCSS customers with funds remaining on the First State Family Card,” said DCCS Director Ted Mermigos. “I am encouraging our clients to spend or transfer funds to another account soon.”

Delawareans with a child support case can send a change of address to the Division of Child Support Services at PO Box 15012, Wilmington, DE 19850. Customers can verify their address or make a change by calling and speaking with a child support specialist, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. In New Castle County, call 577-7171; in Kent County, call 739-8299; and in Sussex County, call 856-5386.

The Division of Child Support Services’ Automated Assistance Line also is available 24/7 with information in both English and Spanish. Customers will need their case number when they call.

For more, visit bit.ly/2U04uKL.