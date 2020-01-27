Sen. Chris Coons released a statement Jan. 26 in response to a New York Times report that President Donald Trump’s former National Security Advisor, John Bolton, wrote in his forthcoming book that Trump froze military aid to Ukraine in order to pressure Ukraine’s President Zelensky to announce an investigation into the Bidens and into whether Ukraine interfered in the 2016 American presidential election.

“If the reported description of Ambassador Bolton’s upcoming book is accurate, this account provides firsthand, relevant evidence that President Trump committed the abuse of power for which he was impeached by the House,” said Coons. “This report further underlines why my Republican colleagues should be working across the aisle to ensure we hear relevant testimony and receive documents from Ambassador Bolton, along with Mick Mulvaney, Robert Blair and Michael Duffey, who should testify before the Senate.”

“Congressman Schiff wisely cautioned all Senators just last week that — eventually — the full truth about the president’s actions will come out,” said Coons. “It’s our duty to ensure the truth comes out before the ongoing impeachment trial concludes.”