Dover police are investigating the shooting death of a 19-year-old man at a Dover apartment complex Jan. 24 at 2:55 a.m.

Jamil Green was shot multiple times near the Q building of the Country Club Apartments, 70 Greenway Square off Forrest Avenue, police said. Officers responded to a report of shots fired and found him unconscious. Medical personnel responded, and he was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Anyone with information can call Dover police at 736-7130. Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES) starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.