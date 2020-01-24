He accidentally played the same Powerball numbers two days in a row and won two $50,000 prizes

A recent Powerball drawing was twice as nice for a Newark man who won two $50,000 prizes.

The 61-year-old man, who wished to remain anonymous, went to Malin's Market in Newark to play the numbers on his play slips Jan. 17, the day before the drawing. But when he arrived, he realized he only brought enough money for three plays.

He bought one ticket with three plays and returned the next day to buy another ticket, accidentally using the previous day's play slip with the same numbers.

Each ticket resulted in a $50,000 win, matching four numbers and the Powerball for a combined total of $100,000 before taxes.

"When I returned to the store after the drawing, I couldn't believe I had won when I scanned the first ticket," the man said in a press release from the Delaware Lottery. "A few hours later, when I scanned the second ticket and saw it had also won, I was shaking. It was unbelievable."

The man claimed his prizes at the Delaware Lottery headquarters Jan. 21.

After taxes, he took home $76,000.

When asked what he was going to do with his winnings, he said he planned to pay off some bills and put the rest into savings.

"What an incredible win," said lottery director Vernon Kirk. "It's always great to see Delaware Lottery players win, but even better to see them win twice."

Another winner in Milford

A Powerball ticket sold at Cypress Wine & Spirits in Milford for the Jan. 18 drawing also was a $50,000 winner. The winning ticket was claimed Jan. 22 at Delaware Lottery headquarters, but details weren't released about the winner yet.