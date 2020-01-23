A 19-year-old girl was critically injured after a Jan. 19 shooting near Felton, police said.

UPDATE: Thursday Jan. 23 at 11 a.m.

The Delaware State Police have arrested three teenage siblings in connection with a shooting that critically injured a 19-year-old girl Jan. 19.

Police identified Lawrence Horsey, 16, Jada Wyatte, 17, and Jaden N. Wyatte, 17, as suspects. They identified Horsey as the teenager who wore a disguise and fired the gun. All three were taken into custody without incident Jan. 22 while at Family Court in Kent County.

Horsey was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Stevenson House Detention Center on $821,000 secured bond for attempted to commit murder first degree, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by prohibited juvenile, wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony, riot-intent to commit facilitate commission of felony or misdemeanor and conspiracy second degree.

Jada Wyatte and Jaden Wyatte were arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Stevenson House Detention Center on $5,000 secured bond for riot-intent to commit facilitate commission of felony or misdemeanor and conspiracy second degree.

State police continue to investigate.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 4:30 p.m.

Troopers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Barney Jenkins Road, Felton, just south of Polytech High, for a report of gunfire Jan. 19 at 5:58 p.m. They learned that a 19-year-old female had been shot and privately transported to an area hospital.

Before the shooting, a crowd of 15-25 people gathered at Barney Jenkins Road to witness a fight that was announced on social media. Two 19-year-old girls began arguing. As more fighting happened, a black man wearing a disguise took out a gun and fired multiple rounds, police said.

One of the girls was struck by gunfire and is in critical condition. No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information can contact Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit, Major Crimes Unit, Detective R. Wright at 302-697-4454.

Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES), starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.