37-year-old Ronald L. Foster arrested

Delaware State Police made an arrest after a Millsboro man led them on a pursuit while allegedly driving under the influence.

The incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 21, in Millsboro. A trooper observed a white Mercury Mariner traveling westbound on Caravel Drive in the River Village development, spinning its tires, making quick evasive maneuvers and failing to stop at a stop sign. A traffic stop was initiated but the driver continued on. Multiple traffic violations were committed, including passing a stopped school bus, traveling above the posted speed limit, failing to stop at multiple stop signs and driving on the shoulder.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop on westbound John J. Williams Highway, east of Mountaire Farms. The driver, 37-year-old Ronald L. Foster, was taken into custody without further incident. An odor of alcohol was detected and a DUI investigation ensued. Police also found that Foster’s license was suspended and the vehicle had fictitious plates and was not registered. He also had four active capiases.

Foster was charged with felony disregarding a police officer signal, DUI, driving while suspended, passing a stopped school bus, reckless driving and 34 other traffic offenses. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $3,932 secured bond.