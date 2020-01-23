Beebe Medical Foundation’s Holiday of Life program was held through the 2019 holidays and into the New Year, raising more than $19,000 for Women’s & Children’s Health and Oncology patients.

Christmas trees decorated with stars from donors who gave in honor or in memory of a loved one were placed at the Tunnell Cancer Center or at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus depending on which department received the donation.

“On behalf of Women’s & Children’s Health, we are grateful to the community for their generous gifts,” said Executive Director of Women’s & Children’s Health Bridget Buckaloo.

“Seeing all those colorful stars with all those names of loved ones, and knowing they represented such generous gifts to the Tunnell Cancer Center, was truly inspiring,” said Oncology Service Line Coordinator Carol Hunt.

“The Beebe Medical Foundation thanks all its wonderful new and loyal donors to Beebe’s Holiday of Life program, and particularly recognizes Hertrich Toyota for its Gold Sponsorship, and the Mary Jane Lockard, Harrigan, and Wells families for their Silver Sponsorships,” said Tom Protack, president, Beebe Medical Foundation. “We are deeply grateful to all. Memorial and honorary giving, whether made during the holidays or throughout the year, are beautiful ways of remembering special people while supporting Beebe Healthcare.”

For more, call 644-2900 or visit beebemedicalfoundation.org.